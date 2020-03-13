Romania's Orban will form a new government from self-quarantine | Romania News

Acting Prime Minister of Romania Ludovic Orban has been requested by centrist president Klaus Iohannis form a government and get a parliamentary vote of confidence as early as Saturday.

"I received guarantees from all parties," Iohannis told reporters after making telephone consultations with political parties. "Our goal is for Parliament to vote on Saturday."

Orban, whose cabinet was removed in a vote of no confidence in Parliament last month, said early Friday that he would be quarantined after attending the same meeting as a senator from his party who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"I will put myself in isolation … while I continue to exercise my duties," Orban told reporters.

Orban, 56, and his ministers will be screened for COVID-19 on Friday, possibly leading to a decision to quarantine the entire government, government spokesman Ionel Danca told AFP news agency.

In addition to the prime minister, most cabinet members and all senators attended the meeting on Monday with the senator who was later found to be infected.

Romania, which has reported 70 cases of coronavirus infection, has ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural establishments, as well as the quarantine of passengers arriving from various countries, including Italy.