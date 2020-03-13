Rockies, Other MLB Clubs, Suspend Spring Training Operations

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – On Friday, Major League Baseball took its next step in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

After meeting with Major League Baseball Players Association officials here, MLB today announced that spring training camps will be suspended, effective immediately. Players can choose to return home, stay in their spring training cities, or return to their club's hometown.

"This step is in the best interest of the players, employees, and communities that host Spring Training," said the MLB statement.

This story will be updated