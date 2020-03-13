Rob Kardashian is victorious in a legal battle against Blac Chyna's friend

%MINIFYHTMLb75d97356f3559885388c25f819dbb4b11% %MINIFYHTMLb75d97356f3559885388c25f819dbb4b12%

In October 2017, pilot Jones claimed that the & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He texted her threateningly after photos of him kissing Chyna appeared.

Rob Kardashian received $ 45,000 after winning a court battle against a friend of his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

In October 2017, Pilot Jones filed a lawsuit against Kardashian, alleging that she sent him threatening text messages when photos of Chyna and Jones kissing appeared.

He also accused Kardashian, along with Chyna, of publicly exposing him as bisexual on social media, as well as leaking his private phone number to his followers, and claimed $ 2 million in damages.

Jones also claimed that Kardashian had threatened to hire a hitman, and presented a screenshot of a text conversation he had with the reality star and Chyna as alleged evidence.

Both Kardashian and Chyna denied the allegations of wrongdoing and asked that the case be dismissed. And on Tuesday, March 10, a judge agreed with them and dismissed most of the claims. He also ordered Jones to pay Kardashian $ 45,109.01 in attorney's fees.

The case is still ongoing, however, with one remaining claim against the defendants.