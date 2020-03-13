Rob Gronkowski slated to appear on the upcoming WWE & # 39; Friday Night SmackDown & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML861facdac0505bd4cc0be93f98b00ebe11% %MINIFYHTML861facdac0505bd4cc0be93f98b00ebe12%

Rob Gronkowski's next athletic endeavor may be in the ring.

The former Patriots tight end is in line to appear on WWE's "Friday Night SmackDown," live on Fox, on March 20, it was announced on Friday.

The news fell after WWE superstar Mojo Rawley teased her. Gronkowski helped Rawley to victory at Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, when Gronk was still an NFL player.

Earlier in the week there were reports that Gronk was close to signing with WWE, although it was unclear what role Gronkowski would play with the company. Gronkowski is a lifelong fan who has talked about trying his luck in wrestling.

Gronkowski left football after the 2018 season while dealing with the effects of multiple injuries. It was rumored to be a possibility that he would return last year when the Patriots struggled to find receivers, but he was left out of the season.

During his time away from football, Gronkowski has been, among other things, a Fox NFL analyst and a partner in a company that makes CBD products.