Rita Wilson shares & # 39; & # 39; Quarantunes & # 39; & # 39; Playlist in the midst of coronavirus recovery

Whether you are practicing social distancing, working from home, or even under strict isolation like Rita Wilsonherself, she has you covered.

As she continues to recover from the coronavirus with her husband Tom Hanks, the country music superstar created his own "Quarantunes,quot; playlist to help others weather the broadcast.

"Hi guys! I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people who are quarantined," said Rita. tweeted Friday. "Something that could be related to isolation, maybe? Can you send in some song ideas I can add? Also, what should we call it? Quarantine choirs? This is what you do in quarantine. (You) think of things like this,quot;.

Before long, fans submitted their favorite songs, and Rita compiled a 29-song medley filled with her own songs, some all-time classics and some cheeky numbers. Since Kelly Clarkson"Stronger (what doesn't kill you)" a Akon& # 39; Locked & # 39; Y MC Hammer"You can't touch this," this is definitely how to get the most out of a bad situation.