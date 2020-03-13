Rita Wilson shares & # 39; & # 39; Quarantunes & # 39; & # 39; Playlist in the midst of coronavirus recovery

Whether you are practicing social distancing, working from home, or even under strict isolation like Rita Wilsonherself, she has you covered.
As she continues to recover from the coronavirus with her husband Tom Hanks, the country music superstar created his own "Quarantunes,quot; playlist to help others weather the broadcast.
"Hi guys! I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people who are quarantined," said Rita. tweeted Friday. "Something that could be related to isolation, maybe? Can you send in some song ideas I can add? Also, what should we call it? Quarantine choirs? This is what you do in quarantine. (You) think of things like this,quot;.
Before long, fans submitted their favorite songs, and Rita compiled a 29-song medley filled with her own songs, some all-time classics and some cheeky numbers. Since Kelly Clarkson"Stronger (what doesn't kill you)" a Akon& # 39; Locked & # 39; Y MC Hammer"You can't touch this," this is definitely how to get the most out of a bad situation.
Rita continues to keep things happy on the Internet, also tweeting: "From now on, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it."
On Thursday, she and Tom shared an optimistic update from Australia, where they will remain isolated for the foreseeable future.
"We are taking it one day at a time," shared the Oscar-winning actor on social media. "There are things we can all do to overcome this by taking expert advice and taking care of ourselves and others, right? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."
Listen to Rita's "Quarantunes,quot; playlist above!
