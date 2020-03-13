Rita Wilson says the only crown she wants is the one you drink

While Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson they remain in quarantine with coronavirus, they are finding some humor in the difficult situation.

On Wednesday, the beloved Hollywood couple publicly confirmed that they both tested positive for coronavirus. "Hello friends. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," wrote the Oscar winner in an Instagram post. "Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and found to be positive."

"Well now. What to do next?" he continued. "Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks & # 39; will be examined, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. Not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it? Do not?"