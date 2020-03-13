Rita Wilson says the only crown she wants is the one you drink

While Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson they remain in quarantine with coronavirus, they are finding some humor in the difficult situation.
On Wednesday, the beloved Hollywood couple publicly confirmed that they both tested positive for coronavirus. "Hello friends. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," wrote the Oscar winner in an Instagram post. "Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and found to be positive."
"Well now. What to do next?" he continued. "Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks & # 39; will be examined, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. Not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it? Do not?"
The star couple kept their word about updating the world when they returned to Instagram the next day, writing, "Friends of It. @Ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here at Under Under who takes such good care of us. We have Covid- 19 and we are isolated so that we don't pass it on to anyone else. There are those who can cause a very serious illness. We take it one day at a time. There are things we can all do to overcome this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and others, right? "
When the actor enthusiastically signed, "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx."
His wife of more than 30 years kept things light while tweeting on Friday, telling fans: "From now on, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and they drink it."
The star was also kept busy making a quarantine playlist for everyone who is currently isolating themselves.
"Hi guys! I want to make a @Spotify playlist for quarantined people. Anything that might be related to isolation, maybe?" she tweeted. "Can you submit some song ideas I can add? Also, what should we call it? Quarantine choirs? This is what you do in quarantine. Think of things like this."
The final title? "And the winner of the quarantine playlist is QUARANTUNES! Head over to @Spotify to listen." So what were some of the tracks chosen? Eric Carmen& # 39; All By Myself & # 39; for one.
