Rita Wilson clarifies the diagnosis of coronavirus with music Share

%MINIFYHTML838d0486c704f0a12b4d0c8344fd305811% %MINIFYHTML838d0486c704f0a12b4d0c8344fd305812%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actress / singer, wife of Tom Hanks, who is detained in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, uses social media to share one of her favorite songs from her "vacation."

Up News Info –

Rita Wilson He's making the most of his quarantined time in Australia by sharing his music with fans.

The actress and singer and her husband, Tom Hanks, have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently being treated.

%MINIFYHTML838d0486c704f0a12b4d0c8344fd305813% %MINIFYHTML838d0486c704f0a12b4d0c8344fd305814%

Rita is keeping herself busy and took her Instagram story on Thursday March 12th to share one of her favorite songs.

%MINIFYHTML838d0486c704f0a12b4d0c8344fd305815% %MINIFYHTML838d0486c704f0a12b4d0c8344fd305816%

Posting a cover photo of his 2018 release, "Bigger Picture," Wilson wrote, "A little music from my coronavirus vacation." The 63-year-old man was flying a song called "The Wind".

Rita Wilson shares her favorite song while in coronavirus isolation.

Her husband confirmed that the couple had been quarantined on Wednesday, via social media, writing: "Hello, friends. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, as if we had colds and some pain in the body. Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. "

"To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive …"

"We Hanks & # 39; will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-time-at-a-time approach, right? We will keep the world informed and up to date. Take care! "