Rhode Island boy tests positive for COVID-19 after Rudy Gobert's autograph

Local police in Rhode Island say a student in the state tested positive for COVID-19 after obtaining an autograph at TD Garden in Boston from an NBA player who also tested positive for the disease, although it is unclear whether the player It was contagious over time.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey announced that two young children, a second-grader and a preschool-age boy, living in the city, had tested positive for the new coronavirus, after state officials said earlier that day The number of suspected cases in Rhode Island had risen to 14. Both children, who go to different schools, are quarantined at home with their families, authorities said.

When asked if there was information on how they contracted the disease, Lacey said one of the children had recently returned from a cruise from the Bahamas and the other had attended an NBA game at TD Garden last week and had received an autograph of a player who had contracted the virus.

Two NBA players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 this week: Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who play for the Utah Jazz. The Jazz played against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Friday, March 6. And while Lacey did not specify during the press conference which player gave the boy an autograph, she told Boston.com in an email Friday afternoon that the boy's parents told her it was Gobert.

Still, it is not clear that the boy, who officials are not identifying, contracted the Gobert virus; TD Garden says state health officials believe the two Jazz players are unlikely to be contagious while in Boston.

"TD Garden and Boston Celtics have spoken to health officials who have assured us that based on the health status of the affected players, it is highly unlikely that anyone from the Celtics team contacted them while they were contagious," Arena said in a statement. Thursday release. "Also, the risk is low for guests, players and associates who were in the Celtics game on Friday, March 6 and subsequent events."

However, the Celtics are quarantined over the weekend due to "great caution." The NBA suspended his season indefinitely on Wednesday night after it became known that Gobert had tested positive. Jazz also practiced at Emerson College last week, though school officials said Thursday that no immediate action is currently required.

Gobert issued a public apology on Thursday for acting carelessly for the past week, even though he didn't know he was infected.

"I hope my story serves as a warning and makes everyone take this seriously," wrote the All-Star center. "I will do everything I can to support the use of my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus."