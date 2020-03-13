RHOBH – Erika Jayne makes her last bow as Roxie Hart in Chicago as Broadway closes due to coronavirus

Beverly Hills Royal Housewives star Erika Jayne made her last bow as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago a little earlier than expected after Broadway closed to coronavirus. Jayne, who took over the role in January, was slated to perform at the Ambassador Theater until March 29, but the universe had other plans.

"Well, this is not the way I wanted to say goodbye to Roxie and my Chicago family, but I have no choice," Jayne wrote on Instagram. THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone who came to the shows. I leave New York feeling that my mission is incomplete, but I will always treasure this time. Erika ❤️ "

Jayne's announcement comes as The New York Post He reported that Broadway would be closed from March 12 until at least April 12 as a result of the "coronavirus situation."

The Actors Equity Association was behind the shutdown, arguing that if actors don't feel safe, then they shouldn't act. Not only did the hiatus affect the shows that were already running, but it has also caused the Broadway debut of shows like The minutes Y Executioner. Experts say that while many shows are trying to delay their debuts until fall, many "will close and will never return."

The decision to close the Great White Road came after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned meetings with 500 or more people in the state beginning Friday, March 13. One of the most affected states in the nation, New York, has already seen more than 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and one of those confirmed cases is a Broadway usher who worked on two shows. Despite the ban on meetings, schools and hospitals in the state remain open for now.

As for Jayne, even though her Broadway tour was a little shorter than expected, her friends showed their online support for RHOBH star. Yolando Hadid wrote, "Oh noooo,quot; in Jayne's Instagram post along with a heart emoji. His co-star Lisa Rina added that Jayne "did it,quot; and "killed him." Rina also wrote that she was proud of Jayne and called her a "true star,quot;.

New episodes of Beverly Hills Royal Housewives We will return to Bravo later this year.



