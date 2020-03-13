Restricted prayers in the Middle East amid fears of coronavirus | GCC News

Religious authorities across the Middle East have moved to cancel or limit weekly prayer meetings to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

In Kuwait on Friday, religious authorities asked Muslims to pray at home when the Gulf states stepped up measures to combat the spread of the new virus.

In Jerusalem, Christian, Muslim and Jewish leaders said services would continue to be held in the Holy Land, but moved to limit internal meetings after the Israeli Health Ministry said they should not exceed 100 people.

The Islamic staff overseeing the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam, said Friday prayers will be conducted in a normal manner, but encouraged people to pray in the outer courtyards and refrain from piling up inside mosques.

He advised the elderly and infirm not to enter crowded mosques.

Heavily affected Iran canceled Friday prayers in major cities, and Egypt ordered all mosques to limit Friday prayers, including the weekly sermon, to no more than 15 minutes.

Prayers generally last about an hour.

In the midst of the economic crisis, Lebanon deals with COVID-19

The outbreak has reached Iran's top officials, with its senior vice president, cabinet ministers, members of parliament, members of the Revolutionary Guard, and Ministry of Health officials among those infected.

Iran has reported more than 10,000 cases and more than 400 deaths, making it one of the worst outbreaks worldwide. There is concern that the number of infections is much higher.

Iraq, which has reported more than 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight deaths so far, scrapped Friday prayers in Karbala and the country's predominantly Kurdish northern region.

Last week, Iraq's most influential Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, urged people to abide by the ban on mass prayers.

In Lebanon, Friday prayers have been temporarily suspended in all Shiite mosques. The country's top Sunni authority has said that anyone with a contagious disease is prohibited from attending prayers, and has urged older people and those with weakened immune systems to pray in their homes.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia banned "Umrah,quot; for residents and citizens. The Umrah, which can be completed in a few hours, is a pilgrimage that can be carried out at any time of the year, unlike the much more intense and slow Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam carried out on specific days each year. .

Saudi Arabia also said it was preventing foreigners from rEach of the holy city of Mecca and Kaaba, the building in the center of the Grand Mosque, and said the trip was suspended to the Prophet Muhammad mosque in Medina.

Other canceled events

Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa released nearly 1,500 prisoners, of whom around 900 were pardoned. The move appeared to be aimed at preventing the virus from spreading within detention centers.

Measures to limit religious gatherings come immediately after several cancellations of sporting events, conferences, and other gatherings around the world.

To date, the virus has infected nearly 130,000 people worldwide and has caused more than 4,700 deaths.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus and the COVID-19 disease it causes.

But the rapid spread of the virus has caused alarm around the world, sinking financial markets, disrupting travel, and causing large-scale stops in some areas.