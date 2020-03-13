Researchers in Canada successfully isolate the coronavirus to further study and improve long-term solutions

A group of researchers from the Sunnybrook Research Institute successfully isolated the coronavirus. While this does not mean there is a cure for the pandemic, it does allow scientists to do more testing and provide long-term solutions.

Clinical biologist Dr. Rob Kozak stated:

“Researchers at these world-class institutions banded together popularly to successfully isolate the virus in just a few weeks. It shows the incredible things that can happen when we collaborate. ”

For those who do not know, when a virus is isolated, it has been obtained outside the human body and can be studied.

According to Independent.Co.UK, the virus was also isolated in China, Italy, and Australia. This is important because each time the virus mutates and evolves, there are more strains of the coronavirus, collectively known as Sars-CoV-2.

Dr. Samira Mubareka, microbiologist stated:

"We need key tools to develop solutions to this pandemic. While immediate response is crucial, longer-term solutions come from essential research on this new virus. "

The isolated virus will be used to help with vaccines, diagnostic tests, and treatments.