Ranveer Singh and John Abraham will face off at the box office

Box office matches are an integral part of the film world. Occasionally, no matter how much manufacturers try to avoid colliding with other movies at the box office, it becomes inevitable. Today, the creators of Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is being produced by Yash Raj Films, have officially announced that they have decided with the Toofan creators of Farhan Akhtar that Jayeshbhai Jordaar will hit theaters on October 2, 2020, which was previously the launch. . Toofan date.

Farhan's movie will now hit theaters on September 18, 2020. But, this really hasn't made much of a difference when it comes to avoiding a box office crash. John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 will also hit the screens on October 2. Well, we can't wait to see John and Ranveer blocking horns on the big screen this Gandhi Jayanti.