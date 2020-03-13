Randeep Hooda Says He Is Part Of Radhe Only By Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently busy filming his Eid 2020 release: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudheva, and his successful career with Salman Khan was enough to excite people with the film. In the movie, Salman will cheat with Randeep Hooda, who has also shared the screen with Salman in Kick and Sultan previously.

During an interview with a prominent newspaper, Randeep gave some details about his character from the movie. He said: “I respect Salman as a person and an actor. He has a certain way of working and, as we have collaborated before, I am used to it and we had a lot of fun. I chased Salman on Kick and trained him on Sultan. This time, I'm testing it to see how much he has learned from me as his character searches for mine. "Randeep also confirmed that he never likes to play negative roles, but decided to give him a nod as it would give him another chance to work with Salman Khan.

Radhe will also see the meeting of Disha Patani and Salman Khan on the big screen. Disha, who had a short role in Salman's Bharat release in 2019, will star alongside Salman Khan in the film.