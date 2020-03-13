Radhika Madan answers 10 quick questions about her beauty routine

What is your definition of beauty?

Acceptance of oneself in each size with each grain, with each upper lip growing or the eyebrow growing. Just love yourself. People will see what you will see in you.

What is your skincare routine?

Stick to natural things. Don't indulge in chemical things. Listen to your dadi. Put the kiss and baadam ka package on your face.

What is the sexiest trait according to you?

Trust is sexy

What is the strangest thing you have tried in the name of beauty?

A pack of seaweed. Someone got me a bundle of seaweed and coal. It was very pathetic. It just made my face react in a really, really bad way.



What are your essential beauty products for the summer?

A good cleanser and moisturizer.

Do you have an exclusive fragrance?

Keep changing with each project.

What is your favorite moment of beauty?

When I'm so comfortable with my own skin, I go out without makeup. Even if I have 4-5 pimples, it would come off without my makeup. Because I accept myself in every phase and size.

Are you good at applying your own makeup?

I am not a professional but I can do basic makeup.

Tell us a beauty tip that you swear by?

Follow your mother's recipe. Put butter on the face as a moisturizer.

A beauty tip that you have …

Take off your makeup before bed.