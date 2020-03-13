Public review: Angrezi Medium | filmfare.com

Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium hits the screens today and is indeed a very special movie for all Bollywood fans as it marks Irrfan's return to the big screen after two long years. The movie follows a plot similar to the prequel, and revolves around a father doing his best to make sure his daughter gets what she wants. In addition to Irrfan Khan, fans were excited to see Radhika Madan on screen again after impressing many in her short career thus far. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in a cameo as a London police officer.

This is what netizens had to say about Irrfan's latest offer.

#AngreziMedium:

GOOD A bittersweet story of a dedicated father and dreamy-eyed daughter who guarantees broad laughs and happy moments, backed by solid performances, especially from #IrrfanKhan Y #DeepakDobriyal who shine their way brilliantly together. #AngreziMediumReview – N J ðÂŸÂ’ÂœðÂŸÂ’Â ›(@ Nilzrav) March 13, 2020

#AngreziMediumReview It could well have been better! Extremely long and slow for no reason! But the performances keep you hooked until the end … ðÂŸÂŒÂŸðÂŸÂŒÂŸðÂŸÂŒÂŸ only once. – Faroora (@Farayous) March 12, 2020

That I return to the big screen #irfankhan he is impeccable with his performance. #DeepakDobriyal Powerful performance is not to be missed either. Both actors have achieved this despite the fact that the script is not the best. A clear 3/5 * for me #AngreziMedium #AngreziMediumReview #Movie review pic.twitter.com/yrr9fzwuWM – Jazib Khan (@ jazibkhan22) March 12, 2020