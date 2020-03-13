Public review: Angrezi Medium | filmfare.com

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Public review: Angrezi Medium | filmfare.com

Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium hits the screens today and is indeed a very special movie for all Bollywood fans as it marks Irrfan's return to the big screen after two long years. The movie follows a plot similar to the prequel, and revolves around a father doing his best to make sure his daughter gets what she wants. In addition to Irrfan Khan, fans were excited to see Radhika Madan on screen again after impressing many in her short career thus far. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in a cameo as a London police officer.

This is what netizens had to say about Irrfan's latest offer.

%MINIFYHTML193413741b70acb8cbcb1f4b063d980911%%MINIFYHTML193413741b70acb8cbcb1f4b063d980912%

%MINIFYHTML193413741b70acb8cbcb1f4b063d980913%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here