Prince Harry allegedly roasted Donald Trump for ignoring global warming

WENN / Avalon / Instar

Reportedly the victim of a pair of Russian pranksters, the Brit tells them that POTUS is having "blood on his hands" for ignoring global warming concerns in favor of pushing the interests of the coal industry.

Up News Info –

Prince Harry has reportedly been the victim of a pair of Russian pranksters posing as the young climate activist GRETA THUNBERG and his father in a couple of fake phone interviews.

YouTube stars Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov have posted recordings of what they claim to be far-reaching conversations held with the Duke of Sussex in late December (19) and January (20), while staying on Vancouver Island, Canada with his wife. Meghan Markle and son Archie.

According to the audio footage, released to The Sun, the Prince apparently accused the President of the USA. USA Donald trump of having "blood on your hands" for ignoring global warming concerns in favor of pushing the interests of the coal industry.

He is also said to have commented to the fake Thunberg: "Trump will want to meet you to make himself look better, but he will not want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outwit him."

Harry went on to describe the world as "a troubled place … run by some very sick people."

He also appeared to have been prompted to talk about his decision and Meghan's to walk away from the royal family, accusing tabloid journalists of trying to "sink" the couple.

"Sometimes the right decision is not always easy," said the 35-year-old man. "And this decision was certainly not an easy one, but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there are many people around the world who can identify with and respect us for putting our family first" .



A spokesman for the couple declined to confirm or deny the authenticity of the recording.

Prince Harry is not the first public figure to have been fooled by pranksters: Kuznetsov and Stolyarov have managed to fool Sir Elton JohnOscar winner Joaquin Phoenixand the United States presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, to unknowingly participate in false calls.