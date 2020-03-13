Prince Charles' tour was officially postponed due to coronavirus

Followers of the news know that the world has been negatively affected by the spread of the coronavirus. In addition to the cancellation of the school and large public gatherings, it was revealed earlier this week that the Cannes Film Festival, political protests, including those of Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, and more, were postponed.

The COVID-19 spread even has the royal family running scared. Entertainment Tonight revealed today that Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, will not be going on their scheduled royal spring tour. On Tuesday, the 71-year-old man was supposed to go to Bosnia with his partner, Camilla.

Also, they were scheduled to travel to Jordan and Cyprus on what was supposed to be an eight-day tour. However, today, Friday, Clarence House revealed that it would no longer shrink as previously planned.

Clarence House, in a statement to the aforementioned publication, stated that the British Government had decided to postpone the trip for now. In addition, Buckingham Palace officials also announced that they would adjust Queen Elizabeth's schedule.

Earlier this week, the royal family was also reported to be refusing to shake hands with public officials at events. Clearly, the royal family is taking the necessary precautions to thwart the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

During the event, members of the royal family decided to bow instead of shaking hands. Sources claim that Prince Charles could be heard saying that it was "so difficult,quot; to remember not to shake hands, especially considering how long he has been doing it.

Last week Prince Williams, Charles's son, joked that everyone would think they were dying. As noted above, cancellations have persisted worldwide since the COVID-19 virus spread from China to the rest of the world.

Many of the world's largest festivals, and many in the United States, canceled performances due to bans on groups of 250-500 or more. New York State recently announced a ban on groups of more than 500 people, as have some other states.



