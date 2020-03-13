Preview of the match – Wales vs Scotland





Who will triumph on Saturday?

This season's Six Nations will be suspended after the events in Cardiff due to the coronavirus outbreak, with three games pending: Ireland's games against Italy and France, plus England's trip to Rome.

Wales will try to avoid a fourth successive defeat of the Six Nations, as Scotland heads to the Welsh capital in search of its first victory since 2002.

%MINIFYHTML68e7f6f99542d089c59e2db6dc29943c11% %MINIFYHTML68e7f6f99542d089c59e2db6dc29943c12%

We take a look at the main talking points before the crash at Principality Stadium …

Should this game go on?

In a terrible moment when the competitions stop and the stadiums are empty, Wales vs Scotland continues.

The party has long been a total sale of 74,000 seats, and social media seems to be full of as many people who want to sell their tickets as people who want to buy them.

The green light on Thursday afternoon came from Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething, to whose advice on the coronavirus the Welsh Rugby Union adheres.

Gething's reasoning was that science does not tell us that banning large crowd events really does make a difference, whether it is significantly delaying the peak of the outbreak or in terms of saving lives.

Still, others with influence made decisions that left Wales vs. Scotland the only major rugby international to be played this weekend.

Wales problems

Wayne Pivac is under pressure for a win

The Welsh title defense evaporated three weeks ago, and consecutive defeats against Ireland, France and England make up their worst losing career in the championship since 2007.

Last year's Grand Slam champions have struggled since Wayne Pivac replaced Warren Gatland, but they hope to find some extra inspiration for Captain Alun Wyn Jones, who will match Richie McCaw's world record for caps in his 148th Test.

Pivac's assistant, Welsh genius Neil Jenkins, says it's only natural that a change of coach after Warren Gatland's brilliant 12-year tenure always has an impact.

"We all see the game in different ways. We are so used to what Warren wanted," Jenkins said. "This is different.

"What is not different is the ability of Wales to solve their problem," he added, with the main players being those who played smart and ended the opportunities.

"The possibilities are coming our way, but we are not taking them. We are trying to be a little more clinical."

Jones factor

As mentioned, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will make his 148th appearance in the Test Test, which includes nine for the British and Irish Lions, when he leads his team against Scotland on Saturday.

Alun Wyn Jones to match Richie McCaw's test record

It means he equals the best New Zealand World Cup winner captain in the world, Richie McCaw, for international appearances in the rugby union.

Chances are high that Jones, 34, will break it at Eden Park in Auckland when Wales rounds New Zealand this summer.

"I find it a pleasure to work with him (Jones). As I would like all the players to be," said Pivac.

"If you are not sure about things, you will certainly make it known: you will ask questions and they are all positive questions."

"I think he is an outstanding player and leader for this team, and from the way he trains and plays you wouldn't think he is the age he is."

Cardiff Hoodoo of Scotland

Scotland last won in the Welsh capital 18 years ago, suffering eight Six Nations losses from the rebound.

Gregor Townsend's Wales look to win at Cardiff for the first time since 2002

Scotland, after opening with losses to Ireland and England, will move remarkably above the rankings if they can beat Wales at Cardiff for the first time since 2002.

Thanks to Scotland beating France last weekend at Murrayfield, four teams have a shot at the title: reigning England, France, Scotland and Ireland, who have two games on hand.

However, Gregor Townsend admits that his men will have to overcome the displays they made during their consecutive victories over Italy and France if they want to celebrate victory in Cardiff for the first time since 2002.

"Wales is the champion of the Six Nations and was very close to reaching the World Cup final."

"They are a very experienced team, a very proud nation with an excellent record against us, so this is a great challenge for us, our biggest challenge we face this year against a team that will be desperate to do well."

"Are we underdogs? I thought so. We are ranked below them in the world ranking. We haven't won there for a long time, but that's for (the media) and the bookies to decide."

Key battle

Hamish Watson will have a fierce battle against Justin Tipuric

We have gone to the open-sided battle when Justin Tipuric faces Hamish Watson. Both were outstanding for England and France respectively and will play a key role on Saturday.

Both are tackling demons (Watson finished 22 against France), but it is their work in the collapse that is so influential for their respective teams.

Equipment

Welsh: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Rhys Webb, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 WillGriff John, 4 Cory Hill, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c ), 6 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Josh Navidi

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Taulupe Faletau, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Johnny McNicholl

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Stuart McInally, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Sam Skinner, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Jamie Ritche, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Adam Dell, 18 WP Nel, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 George Horne, 22 Duncan Weir, 23 Kyle Steyn.