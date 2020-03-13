President Trump announces national coronavirus emergency – BGR

%MINIFYHTML989e4179a3703d35ee68d90bab4cc6cf11% %MINIFYHTML989e4179a3703d35ee68d90bab4cc6cf12%

President Trump declares a state of emergency and the signing of the Stafford Act on the coronavirus pandemic.

This movement frees billions of dollars for disaster relief and mobilizes FEMA in the worst affected areas.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

President Donald Trump has announced a state of emergency nationwide due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Speaking from the White House, Trump held a press event this afternoon to make the announcement. The decision to declare an emergency at the national level comes as a result of new cases of coronavirus that arise daily throughout the country, despite the paucity of evidence.

The United States government has come under increasing scrutiny over its response to the pandemic. Tests used to confirm infection in patients have been difficult to perform, and many doctors have expressed displeasure at the lack of supplies.

%MINIFYHTML989e4179a3703d35ee68d90bab4cc6cf13% %MINIFYHTML989e4179a3703d35ee68d90bab4cc6cf14%

First starting in China, the coronavirus quickly spread outside the country. Appearing in the United States a few weeks after its first detection in China, the virus has spread rapidly to most states. Confirmed cases are still relatively low, but that is almost certain due to lack of evidence. In fact, the CDC conducted fewer tests this week than last week, which is unheard of in the face of such a crisis.

%MINIFYHTML989e4179a3703d35ee68d90bab4cc6cf15% %MINIFYHTML989e4179a3703d35ee68d90bab4cc6cf16%

Now, with the closure of sports leagues, the massive closure of schools, and a stock market on the brink of catastrophic immersion, the declaration of a national emergency seems more than appropriate. The question remains, however, how much this will change the government's response to the crisis.

The emergency declaration and the signing of the Stafford Act will unlock some new options for the government, including help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the areas that need it most. In addition, it would free billions of dollars to combat the pandemic and provide relief to troubled regions. Ideally, it would lead to rapid distribution of test kits and new options for evaluating people so that health officials can assess the true extent of the pandemic.

Health officials in some states, such as Ohio, believe that the true number of infections has already exceeded 100,000 in their state alone. If that is true, we are rapidly approaching a point where action will have to be taken at the national level, such as the mandatory closure of schools and perhaps even a national closure in some form.

Health experts have recommended social distancing and sanitary routines, but with the rapidity with which the disease appears to be spreading, these measures can only help to a limited extent. Slowing the spread of the virus and "flattening the curve,quot; of the infection will allow health systems to better manage the outbreak, but at the moment it is not clear what the future holds. Locks and latches help, but we are in unfamiliar territory and we are all in this together.

Image source: Doug Mills / AP / Shutterstock