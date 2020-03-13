President Donald Trump declares "national emergency,quot; but insists that not everyone needs to be tested for the coronavirus

President Donald Trump declared a "national emergency,quot; on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to United States citizens at the Rose Garden White House, he also stated that he was freeing up $ 50 billion in federal funds to combat the viral outbreak.

He stated, "I am officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words."

He also insisted that each state should establish operations centers immediately. "I urge all states to establish effective emergency operations centers immediately."

While many have questioned his failure to respond to the crisis in a timely manner, Trump announced that kits would also be made available, but he did not believe that so many were needed.

"We don't want everyone to take the test. It is totally unnecessary. This will, this will pass, and we will be even stronger for it."

President Trump is reported to have contacted a Brazilian leader, at his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago, who tested positive for the virus.

When asked if he would take the test, he replied "most likely, yes."

As the world continues to prepare for what's to come, Black Twitter has brought us some comic relief with the hashtag #RonaAndChill and the phrase "Quarantine Bae."

At this point, we must do something to keep ourselves in a good mood and ride this, Roomies.