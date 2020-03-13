Pregnant teen dies near Texas trying to scale US border wall USA – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Authorities say a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from the injuries sustained when she fell while trying to scale the United States border wall near El Paso, Texas.

The United States and Guatemala governments said Thursday that medical personnel tried to give birth to their baby, but were unsuccessful. The United States says she was eight months pregnant, while Guatemalan authorities say she was seven months.

The United States Office of Customs and Border Protection says her death was caused by human traffickers who encouraged her to try to scale the wall. The agency says authorities are working with Mexico to find those responsible.

