Pregnant Katy Perry leaves Australia after canceling interviews amid fears of coronavirus

The singer of & # 39; Never Worn White & # 39; She interrupts her press tour in the country after being closed 24 hours a day at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Sydney, where Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also stayed before testing positive for the disease.

Katy Perry She has interrupted her trip to Australia due to fears of the coronavirus. On Thursday, March 12, the pregnant "Never Worn White" singer was spotted heading to the Sydney airport after canceling the press tour as a precautionary measure to protect herself and her unborn child against COVID-19.

In several photos, the 35-year-old singer could be seen getting out of a car wearing a gray hoodie. Wearing a pair of yoga pants and white sneakers, she balanced her sunglasses and put headphones on her head. Carrying a pillow as she walked through the airport, she was seen, at some point, covering her mouth with it.

Before leaving Australia, the hit maker "Roar" was reportedly put under 24-hour lockdown at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Sydney. He was said to be exactly the same hotel actor. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson they stayed before they were positive for coronavirus.

A day before her departure, the "Teenage Dream" singer performed at the Fight On bushfire recovery concert in Bright, Victoria. He even uploaded a series of photos on Instagram of the event. "On a brighter note … a token of gratitude for some bushfire heroes and 7000 of my new friends in Bright, VIC. Thank you to everyone who came out and created a happy new memory," he noted in the caption.

Perry's fiance Orlando Bloom He was also coming home from Prague. The actor from "Pirates of the Caribbean" was in the capital of the Czech Republic to film the second season of his Amazon show "Carnival row", but the coronavirus pandemic has closed its production.

"It is a farewell from us, while we go home to be quarantined," shared the 43-year-old actor in a video he posted on Instagram Story on Thursday, March 12. "At least we'll go home to the United States. I'm going home to the United States because we want to get in before quarantine."

"Great love to all, stay safe out there," ex-husband of Miranda kerr continued. "Self quarantine. It really seems crazy actually all this stuff from the crown, but do the right thing for you and your family and stay safe."