Pregnant Katy Perry flies home to be with Orlando Bloom due to coronavirus scare

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Katy Perry, who is currently engaged to Orlando Bloom, is taking her health very seriously. Entertainment Tonight reported that the 35-year-old singer is on her way to the United States after dating Bloom in Australia.

A source confirmed to ET that the star was interrupting its stay due to fear of the coronavirus. Fans of the pop star know that she and Bloom are expecting their first child together, putting Katy at particular risk. The source who spoke to the outlet claimed that Katy had left the Australian nation to be at home with her man.

In his Instagram Stories this Thursday, the 43-year-old actor claimed that after visiting the Czech Republic to film for his show, Carnival Row, he and the rest of his team were concerned that they were in quarantine before returning to the States. United. .

As for Katy, it is the first time she is pregnant, so she takes extra precautions to stay safe and healthy. While you would like to meet your work commitments, your health and safety is the main concern and priority for both of you at this time.

Earlier this week, Perry posted photos of herself in Australia on Instagram. Bloom, on the other hand, urged his fans to self-quarantine to stay safe. In addition, he added that he and the rest of his cast and crew want to get home before being quarantined.

the pirates of the Caribbean The actor added that the entire pandemic was crazy for the world. He added at the end of his video clip, "A few weeks, we will beat this bad boy."

As previously reported, Perry and Bloom first revealed that she was pregnant with the premiere of their new music video, "Never Worn White."

During a conversation with Mikey Piff about SiriusXM, Katy confirmed to the host that she did not plan to cancel her career or slow down after having a child. She is happy to join the "Working Mother Force,quot; and is very happy to do so.



