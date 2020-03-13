Post Malone concert is criticized for drawing large crowds after most concerts are rescheduled

As the Coronavirus panic increases every day more than the next, artists and businesses are thinking about the big picture and putting their fans' health above profit by rescheduling any event that draws a big gathering of persons. Post Malone performed in concert last night in front of a crowded arena and is now facing a backlash.

The Pepsi Center in Denver strangely allowed the Post Malone concert to continue after announcing that Blake Shelton would reschedule his performance on Saturday for a later date.

With the NBA, NHL, and NCAA stopping all games and theme parks like Universal Studios and Disney, most places that planned to have a gathering of 100 or more have suspended their activities.

Journalist Ryan Haraar shared footage of the Pepsi Center packed that instantly saw Posty and the venue receive a backlash from those wondering why the concert was allowed to continue.

"The level of selfishness, ignorance and carelessness here has me completely disappointed," replied a Twitter user.

Another said: ‘I wonder how much of this is the mentality that, since they are young, the disease will not be so bad for them. A mindset that completely ignores that even if it's not bad for them, it could pass it on to someone for whom it would be a death sentence. "

After a Post Malone fan said they would gladly contract the virus to see the rapper in concert, people warned him about his dangerous mindset.

Getting more videos from the inside @pepsicenter. I thought I was looking at empty seats for @PostMalone in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak. Turns out … it's packed. Too much for social distancing. # 9News pic.twitter.com/8uPbHN0lEi – Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) March 13, 2020

‘According to typhoid Mary, I hope you do not plan to see your grandmother or anyone over 60 years because if they get it they have a high risk of death. Don't be an ignorant sociopath. Read the news from Italy. Their elders are being exterminated. "

Another added: "If it is sarcasm, it is not funny since people are dying … seriously, that is ignorant and selfish." I could have it, be asymptomatic, but pass it on to someone who could die. How come people don't understand facts and science? "

Ad

It is important for people to recognize that while they may be fine if they got COVID-19, other people to whom they could pass it on may not be as lucky.



Post views:

0 0