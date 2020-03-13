Police search for suspect involved in Detroit shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a Detroit shooting on Thursday night.

It happened in the W. McNichols and Archdale area when a 19-year-old man was passing the suspect and the suspect fired a shot, hitting the 19-year-old body.

%MINIFYHTMLdf55529dd9f7d630437601bfb743a9b113% %MINIFYHTMLdf55529dd9f7d630437601bfb743a9b114%

He was taken to a local hospital and listed in a temporary serious condition.

%MINIFYHTMLdf55529dd9f7d630437601bfb743a9b115% %MINIFYHTMLdf55529dd9f7d630437601bfb743a9b116%

Police say the suspect is described as a black man, 30, 6 & # 39; 0 ″, dark complexion, dressed in a black hooded sweater and armed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.