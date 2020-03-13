Plane crash reported on Highway 5 in the Santa Clarita area – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News Plane crash reported on Highway 5 in the Santa Clarita area –...

NEWHALL (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County firefighters responded to reports of a possible plane downed Friday in the Newhall Pass area.

There was no immediate confirmation of an accident, which reportedly occurred near the Golden State Highway (5) north of the Antelope Valley Highway (14).

This is a breaking news event. Check back for updates.

