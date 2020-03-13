Pick Six: Tom Brady leads the way as quarterback hunters are available | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLe3da45efb0ddf877c43efda84c9c691b11% %MINIFYHTMLe3da45efb0ddf877c43efda84c9c691b12%







Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in his career.

The day of the NFL reverse deadline kicks off what is sure to be a frenetic and historic signing of free agents on Wednesday, March 18.

Non-contract players can negotiate deals with the 32 NFL teams as early as Monday and some of the sport's biggest names are up for grabs. While many could re-sign with their existing teams or be linked to their clubs through the franchise tag (used by teams to protect a star player every season), some elite players are still about to go out. open market.

Here are six stories to watch when the new year of the NFL league begins next week.

Where does Tom Brady play in 2020?

A Patriots fan brought up a sign asking Brady to sign a new deal last season

For the first time in his brilliant career, six-time Super Bowl winner GOAT Tom Brady is a free agent and we may soon see him in a new uniform. How strange would that look?

New England could still tempt him back, but Foxboro's silence has been deafening, and they could have signed him with an extension at any time since the 2019 season ended and they haven't.

What's next for Tom Brady?

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly been preparing a $ 30 million deal a year, Tampa Bay are allegedly "all in,quot; and the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers have been linked with Brady. Whether he stays or leaves, Brady will be THE story of the offseason.

Rivers in motion

Philip Rivers is looking for a new team after 16 seasons with the Chargers

Like Brady, Philip Rivers is another quarterback heading to the Hall of Fame. But before parking in Canton, Ohio, it looks like he's going to have one last hurray in a new city and with a new team.

The Los Angeles Chargers moved out of Rivers earlier this offseason after it struggled in 2019, particularly during the season finale. There is a school of thought that Rivers is made in terms of skills and arm strength.

NFL offseason news tracker

I am of the opinion that you can still do the job in the right situation. I think the right situation will be with the Indianapolis Colts, where there is already a strong offensive line to care for a talented but still quarterback.

Field Marshal's Carousel

Dallas Cowboys may use exclusive franchise tag at Dak Prescott

The NFL has never seen an offseason like this in terms of its quarterbacks. Brady and Rivers will be making a lot of headlines, but there are plenty of other prominent quarterback situations up in the air.

Dak Prescott may not be able to test the Dallas Cowboys' open market, but many others may be on the move.

Coronavirus: NFL teams suspend travel

Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee), Taysom Hill (New Orleans), Teddy Bridgewater (New Orleans) and Marcus Mariota (Tennessee) are up for grabs, while the futures for Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay), Cam Newton (Carolina), Nick Foles ( Jacksonville), Derek Carr (Las Vegas), Matthew Stafford (Detroit) and Andy Dalton (Cincinnati) are far from true.

That is a large part of the league in the most important position in the game.

Offensive weapons at play

Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing yards in 2019

There is a good chance that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will not make it to the open market because he remains invaluable to his current team. But there is a lot of offensive talent that is probably at stake.

Amari Cooper could be too expensive for the Cowboys and may be of interest to a team like the Denver Broncos and other talented receivers that include Emmanuel Sanders (San Francisco) and Robby Anderson (New York Jets).

NFL cancels league meeting

Austin Hooper is a tight end who could reportedly re-establish the market in that position and look to Green Bay, Carolina, New England and Washington to be interested in acquiring his services.

Let's not forget the greats … Jack Conklin (Tennessee) is one of the best correct tackles in the game and there is outstanding inside talent at Joe Thuney (New England) and Brandon Scherff (Washington).

Quarterback hunters chasing a lot of money

Yannick Ngakoue has expressed his desire to move from the Jaguars

This free agency signing period isn't just going to be about big-name quarterbacks. It's going to be a lot about those whose job it is to get after those star passersby.

Jadeveon Clowney (Seattle) and Yannick Ngakoue (Jacksonville) are likely to hit the open market, while Tampa Bay's bag leader in 2019, Shaquil Barrett, could be re-signed or tagged for the franchise by the Buccaneers.

NFL Free Agency: Five Defensive Options

There are other defensive linemen who will provide great value, such as Arik Armstead (San Francisco), Kyle Van Noy (New England), and Matt Judon (Baltimore).

Keep an eye out for teams like Miami, Las Vegas, New York Giants and Seattle – they all need help when it comes to rushing the passer and playing well along the defensive line.

There will be exchanges

Odell Beckham Jr. was among the high-profile trades last year when he moved from New York to Cleverland

Recent history suggests that the opening of the league's new year should spark a wave of big-name swaps.

On opening day last year, Antonio Brown switched from Pittsburgh to Oakland (that didn't work so well), Odell Beckham Jr. moved from the Giants to the Browns (which didn't work that well either), Dee Ford from Kansas City to San Francisco, Joe Flacco from Baltimore to Denver, DeSean Jackson from Tampa Bay to Philadelphia and Olivier Vernon from New York to Cleveland.

Exchanges have become increasingly frequent in recent years and you need to be sure as soon as the signature flood gates open, exchanges will be a very prominent form of player movement.

