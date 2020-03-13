Photos: Malang cast draws attention to film success

Mohit Suri's last film, Malang, hit theaters on February 7, 2020. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in crucial parts and revolved around four people whom they love to kill people but have different motivations for doing so. so. The movie did good business at the box office and last night to celebrate the same thing a successful party was held in the city.

We captured Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Bhushan Kumar, Udita Goswami, Mohit Suri and some other celebrities at the party that was held in a hot spot in the city. Aditya and Disha were spotted twinning in cherry red when they appeared for the party and happily posed together for photos. Scroll through all snapshots of the event.