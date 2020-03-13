PG,amp;E suspends service disconnections for non-payment in response to coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced a moratorium to disconnect public service for non-payment in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement from the San Francisco-based utility company on Thursday, the current moratorium will apply to residential and commercial customers until further notice.

"Our most important responsibility is the health and safety of our customers and employees," said PG,amp;E Director of Customer Care and Senior Vice President Laurie Giamomma. "We also want to provide some relief from the stress and financial challenges that many face during this global public health crisis."

The utility company said it would also offer flexible payment plans to customers who are struggling due to the outbreak.

PG,amp;E does not anticipate any interruption in gas or electricity service due to the coronavirus outbreak.