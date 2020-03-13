PGA Tour Cancels The Players Championship, Stops Gaming For Three Weeks Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The PGA Tour has canceled The Players Championship and all events through the Texas Open in early April due to fears of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLef67f3b1530070d9337445dc84221b0a11% %MINIFYHTMLef67f3b1530070d9337445dc84221b0a12%

The Players' Championship, Valspar Championship, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and Texas Open have been canceled, the organization said in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES – cancellations as the virus spreads through the US USA And canada

The decision comes after the organization announced Thursday that it planned to play those tournaments behind closed doors.

"We did our best to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we strive to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current weather," said the PGA Tour in a release. "But at this point, and as the situation continues to change rapidly, the right thing for our players and our fans is to pause."

We regret to announce the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open. https://t.co/r01TeB83yK – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2020

The next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule is the Masters, which will begin on April 9.

There have been more than 134,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, with 4,973 deaths. The United States has had 1,725 ​​cases and 41 deaths.