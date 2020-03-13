PGA Tour cancels events, including 2 in Texas, for a month amid coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (AP) – The Players Championship went from having no fans to having no players.

In a surprise announcement Thursday night, the PGA Tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship and decided to close its other tournaments for the next three weeks.

Just 10 hours earlier, while the opening round was underway and fans continued to enter the TPC Sawgrass, Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that fans would not be allowed at tour events for the next month due to fears about the new outbreak. of coronavirus.

It was a bold decision in light of other leagues, whether to suspend play or cancel full tournaments.

And then the tour changed course.

"We did our best to create a safe environment for our players to continue the event throughout the weekend," the tour said in a statement. "But at this point, and as the situation continues to change rapidly, the right thing for our players and our fans is to pause."

Monahan has scheduled a new conference for Friday morning for additional details.

The Players Championship is the flagship event of the PGA Tour offering a $ 15 million portfolio, the richest in golf. It was not immediately known if it would be rescheduled.

The Valspar Championship also closed next week in the Tampa Bay area, the Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas, and the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Match Play is for the best 64 players available in the world ranking, and there was some concern that not everyone could travel to Texas for the World Golf Championship event.

The next scheduled event would be the Masters, scheduled for April 9-12.

Augusta National's only comment regarding the coronavirus was on March 4, when the club said it was in contact with the government and health officials and at that time all its events remained on the calendar.

Monahan initially decided to continue with the events of the PGA Tour, even when most sports suspended the game or canceled full tournaments, including lucrative NCAA basketball tournaments for men and women. The major baseball leagues postponed the start of their season.

In golf, the LPGA Tour postponed its next three tournaments, two with South Korean-based starting sponsors, one in Japan, with plans to reschedule later in the year. The final event was the LPGA's first major event of the year.

LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said Thursday on the Golf Channel television broadcast that he was "pretty sure,quot; that the LPGA could play next week in Phoenix, and perhaps even San Diego the following week without fans.

"But can I live with that if I'm wrong? If I'm wrong, I'll be sorry for the rest of my life," said Whan. "This is a decision that I may not like, but I don't think I'll ever regret it. I just wasn't willing to live with being wrong."

Monahan leaned on golf as a contactless sport that is played outdoors over an extensive expanse, a set of circumstances that does not apply to leagues that chose to stop playing.

"And that's something we think about and talk about," Monahan said. "But ultimately, when you break it down and think about what will happen here over the course of the next three days and then in the future, we feel comfortable with our players continuing to play right now."

Not all were.

CONNECTICUT. Taiwanese bread withdrew. He posted a tweet, which he later deleted, saying he was the only one not playing, "the same number as the hand sanitizers in the clubhouse, locker and dining room."

Pan later tweeted that he retired to reduce the risk of contracting the virus: “Our lifestyle is like a circus, traveling from one place to another. We believe this is a time to exercise caution when not playing this week. "

Rory McIlroy said it was a "scary moment,quot; and that the tour took a step in the right direction by eliminating fans. But he said it would only take one player or caddy to test positive for the virus.

"We need to turn it off then," he said without hesitation. "I think to keep playing on tour, all of us, the tour players and the people involved, need to be tested."

He said he would be tested next week.

So the last golf with fans turned out to be a quiet Thursday on a dynamic field of the stadium at TPC Sawgrass, where Hideki Matsuyama tied the course record with a 63. McIlroy and Brooks Koepka had three birdies in the last hour to save their rude starts with the 70s.

"At least they were able to enjoy themselves for a day," said McIlroy. "Now it will look a little different."

The cancellation abruptly ends the most ambitious project ever undertaken by the PGA Tour. For the first time, every shot from every player in every round was available through streaming.

And now there is no golf at all, at least until the Masters.

If the Masters is held, defending champion Tiger Woods will not have played for seven weeks before his title defense. Woods decided not to be in The Players Championship, saying that his back was not ready.

Augusta National has a history of not making hasty decisions. Still, McIlroy found himself facing the Masters.

"I don't see how they can let viewers in if they play it, right now," he said.

