Peter Weber's mom sends a message after his separation from Madison Prewett

It ended by Peter Weber Y Madison Prewett.
the Single The couple, who recently reunited at the show's season finale, announced their decision to go their separate ways just days after a difficult encounter with the pilot's family. During the two-week finale of the dating series, viewers watched Peter end his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss And then he reconnected with runner-up Madison, which didn't make his family happy.
Peter's mother TongueHe even called Madison on Tuesday night After the final rose taping, accusing Madison of keeping the family waiting for hours while filming the show, without offering an apology. Going one step further, Barb said that "everyone,quot; knows they are not going to work.
"Chris, it will have to fail to succeed. That's all," Barb told the host. Chris Harrison. "All of his friends, all of his family, everyone who knows him knows it won't work. So we've been trying to help them. Do we want it to work? Yes."
It was then that Peter replied, "I tell you I love Madison and that should be enough."
But, as it seems, that was not enough. Peter and Madison went to social media on Thursday night to announce their separation.
"Madi and I mutually decided not to go through with our relationship. Believe me it was not easy for either of us to agree, but after many honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for the two of us," Peter said to his fans on Instagram. "The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."
Peter also texted Hannah Ann, saying, "Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple of nights ago. You are such a strong and self-confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and I wish you well. "
Madison also shared the split news on her Instagram, writing: "So incredibly grateful for this incredible journey that I have had the honor to be a part of. I have grown a lot and am stronger than I was entering. I learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness and grace. "
"As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am sure we will both move in the direction of our purpose and we will never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him," Madison continued. . "I am convinced that our paths were meant to cross and we are both better off because they did. @Pilot_pete, you are an amazing guy and I am grateful for you. I will always be your biggest fan."
Amid the breakup news, Peter's mother visited Instagram to post a video with her friends. In the video, Barb and his two friends can be heard singing John Denver"Leaving on a jet plane."
She captioned the post, "I love you guys."
In comments to the post, many social media users believe Barb is giving Madison Alabama some shade.
"I guess you're pretty happy now!" An Instagram comment is read.
"How could you do this?" Asked another commenter, while another social media user said to Peter's mother, "Barb, I'm sorry, but you must stop."
But while Barb might be getting some hate, he's also getting a lot of love and support from #TeamBarb.
"I am sorry for all the hate you are receiving," wrote one commenter. "No matter what happened the other night, no one deserves hatred."
