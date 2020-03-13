Peter Weber and Mom Barb just addressed those family breakup rumors

The Weber family is putting a united front after Monday night's controversy Single final.

Fans at home saw how Peter Weberand his mother, undeniably divisive Barb Weber, shocked about a future with Madison Prewett. A few days later, Peter would announce that he and Madison were officially done (before things could really start outside of Single world), and it is safe to say that there is no lost love between the 23-year-old and her potential mother-in-law.

Peter turned to Instagram Stories on Friday to address the rumored family feud.

"Peter Weber's relationship with mom Barb has been strained since Single end, "the 28-year-old pilot read aloud, referencing a recent headline."

"I love you!" Barb replied, while Peter joked, "Very tense."