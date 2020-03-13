Peter Weber and Mom Barb just addressed those family breakup rumors

The Weber family is putting a united front after Monday night's controversy Single final.
Fans at home saw how Peter Weberand his mother, undeniably divisive Barb Weber, shocked about a future with Madison Prewett. A few days later, Peter would announce that he and Madison were officially done (before things could really start outside of Single world), and it is safe to say that there is no lost love between the 23-year-old and her potential mother-in-law.
Peter turned to Instagram Stories on Friday to address the rumored family feud.
"Peter Weber's relationship with mom Barb has been strained since Single end, "the 28-year-old pilot read aloud, referencing a recent headline."
"I love you!" Barb replied, while Peter joked, "Very tense."
In last night's publication announcing their separation, Peter said that he and Madison shared "many honest conversations,quot; before reaching a mutual agreement.
"I will always love and respect him," Madison also shared online. "I am convinced that our paths were meant to cross and we are both better off because they did."
Pete, who still lives with his parents at his home in the Los Angeles area, initially defended Madison after Barb described her as disrespectful and questioned the likelihood that they would last.
"I tell you I love Madison and that should be enough," she said to her mother in After the final rose. Madison then pleaded: "… I don't think it's okay to sit here and repeat all the things of the past. Honestly, it's about Peter and me, our journey, just him and me should be talking about it."
Despite the whirlwind breakup, it seems like everything is fine and ends well between Peter and Madison. While he is spending time with his family, she is dating Selena Gomez.
It's funny how life works, isn't it?