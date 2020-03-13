Peter Weber and Madison Prewett split 2 days after the final

%MINIFYHTML75036827f65a0a52f825619d83f9607b11% %MINIFYHTML75036827f65a0a52f825619d83f9607b12%

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett's romance apparently only lasted two days. After meeting live on stage for "After the Final Rose" on Wednesday March 11, the couple have announced that they decided to go their separate ways.

Peter shared the decision on Thursday, March 12 in a long Instagram post. "I want to start by recognizing the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of meeting this season," began the pilot. "Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me."

Thanking Madison for her "patience and unconditional love," Peter continued, "You are the epitome of a woman who behaves with grace, stands up for what she believes in and loves with all her heart. That love is something I am very grateful for." . I have felt and will carry a piece of that with me always in the future. "

Then he announced that "Madi and I mutually decided not to go ahead with our relationship. Believe me this was not easy for either of us, but after many honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for the two of us. Love and the respect I have for Madi will continue to last. "

Peter also thanked Hannah Ann, with whom he was briefly engaged before dating Madison. "Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple of nights ago," she wrote. "You are such a strong and confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world."

He went on to say that he accepted "full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and I wish him well. This has been an emotional experience and I am very grateful for the help I have received from friends, family and singles. Nation in the past few days. Thank you all! This is just one more chapter in my story. One that I will never forget and one that I will always appreciate. "

Peter was initially engaged to Hannah Ann, the only finalist in her season after Madison left the show before the final Rose Ceremony. However, it didn't last long because Peter realized that his heart was with Madison and he broke his engagement with Hannah Ann. After meeting with Madison on the "After the Final Rose" live stream, she decided to continue to seek love for Madison despite her mother's objection.