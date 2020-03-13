Penn State fan cruise set sail despite coronavirus warnings

Following hundreds of cruise cancellations and people stranded at sea due to the coronavirus threat, Penn State continues.

On March 9, 171 Penn State University students and fans boarded a Celebrity Infinity cruise ship for a five-day trip benefiting the Special Olympics. The group left Port Miami and stopped in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico. Originally, 198 people were scheduled to be on the cruise; some people were sick, but 16 canceled out of fear.

Celebrities on board include Sue Paterno, the widow of former Penn State soccer coach Joe Paterno; Franco Harris, a fellow NFL Hall of Fame, and NFL running back star Lydell Mitchell. All of them are part of the age cohort that are said to be the most affected by the coronavirus: they are 80, 70 and 70 years old, respectively. 33 cases of coronavirus have already been confirmed in Pennsylvania.

Before the trip, the cruise line sent an email warning that passengers could not board the ship if they had visited a select group of countries. His temperature would be taken before boarding; if it is 100.4 or higher, they will not be allowed to board.

On board, crew members are reportedly waiting in front of the main entrances to the dining room with large bags of disinfectant that encourage everyone to use it. One crew member even has a helpful rhyme: "The more you disinfect, the happier you will be, while you're at sea, on Celebrity."

Other precautions taken on the ship include signs that ask people to use a hand towel or tissue to open the bathroom door, to avoid directly touching the metal handle. Crew members constantly clean the railings and vacuum the vents in the roofs. And almost all passengers carry a miniature hand sanitizer with them wherever they go.

In general, little is said about the virus on the ship and they hardly hug or shake hands. A crew member says there have been several meetings about the virus, but crew members are instructed not to mention it unless a passenger mentions it.

Harris is one of the people on board who has expressed some concerns.

"You are definitely concerned about that," Harris said. "You think, what precautions can we take? What is the ship doing? With ship incidents, you knew that.

Along with him, Mitchell considered leaving the cruise, even though it was last minute.

"I think some of us contemplate that," said Mitchell. "But the (Special Olympics) cause made it worthwhile."

Sue Paterno, widow of legendary Penn State soccer coach Joe Paterno, says she couldn't help but notice the preparations on board.

"Everyone is elbowing," he said, referring to the new greeting of touching the elbows together. She personally brought Lysol spray, wipes, and disinfectant.

On the other hand, some members of the cruise ship are very confident in their ability to avoid the virus. Eileen Miner, the group's veteran travel agent for 44 years, said she believes news of the virus has been disproportionate. While she believes that people with underlying lung problems, healthcare workers, and those living in nursing homes should be protected, the hype has been too much for her.

"2,000 to 3,000 cruises have left and two have had a problem, and it was the same cruise line, Princess," he said.

But the effect on the economy is real, she says. This virus has canceled several tours and is debating the cancellation of others.

"People panicked like I've never seen them before," said Miner. "They didn't panic like that on September 11."

"It's okay to warn us. It's a serious thing. But telling us to stop living is wrong."