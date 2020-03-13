Patrick Schwarzenegger inspires acts of kindness in grocery stores

Searching for toilet paper doesn't have to be an unpleasant experience.
As concerns about the coronavirus continue to spread across the country, many Americans are visiting their local grocery stores and large retailers in hopes of buying essentials like water, toiletries, frozen items, and more.
Patrick Schwarzenegger It's no different, as he documented his third visit to a grocery store on Instagram on Friday morning. But while searching for items on his list at Ralph's local supermarket, the actor received a message that may inspire something good.
"This girl walks with her cart and says:" Are you looking for toilet paper? I'm going, "Yah, actually I am." She says, "I just grabbed the last two a few minutes ago. Do you want one of mine? I'd rather you have one and I get one that you have nothing," he recalled. "I stayed there afterwards and I felt,‘ Wow. That was a really good time that this girl was willing to do that and wanting to do that. "
The small but memorable moment caused Patrick to share a video message with his 1 million Instagram followers that will resonate with many.
"It just made me think of little acts of kindness and how, in a moment as strange as now, how we, the Americans, and we as a nation, as neighbors, as humans, can really come together to help each other," he shared. . "We really found ways to help each other."
Patrick continued, "I have friends who have been sent home from work. I know there are a lot of hard-working Americans who don't even know if they will have a job in the next few weeks and months. It's a weird time for everyone, so we really don't know what people are going through and that's the message here. "
Maria Shriver Y Arnold schwarzeneggerHis son advised his followers to contact a friend, family member or neighbor and check how they were doing.
And for those wondering, Patrick graciously allowed the buyer to keep the two toilet paper finds.
"Ask if you can do something for them because we really don't know what people are going through," he shared. "We are all in this together."
