Patrick Schwarzenegger inspires acts of kindness in grocery stores

Searching for toilet paper doesn't have to be an unpleasant experience.

As concerns about the coronavirus continue to spread across the country, many Americans are visiting their local grocery stores and large retailers in hopes of buying essentials like water, toiletries, frozen items, and more.

Patrick Schwarzenegger It's no different, as he documented his third visit to a grocery store on Instagram on Friday morning. But while searching for items on his list at Ralph's local supermarket, the actor received a message that may inspire something good.

"This girl walks with her cart and says:" Are you looking for toilet paper? I'm going, "Yah, actually I am." She says, "I just grabbed the last two a few minutes ago. Do you want one of mine? I'd rather you have one and I get one that you have nothing," he recalled. "I stayed there afterwards and I felt,‘ Wow. That was a really good time that this girl was willing to do that and wanting to do that. "