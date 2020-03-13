Patagonia that stops operations due to coronavirus; Offering Regular Pay to Employees – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Ventura Patagonia-based clothing company announced Friday that it will temporarily suspend operations at the store and online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The scale of impact is still unknown, and we want to do our part to protect our community especially," said CEO and President Rose Marcario.

All employees must receive regular pay during the closing period.

Workers who can fulfill their work obligations remotely will do so.

"We apologize that for the next two weeks, there will be delays in customer service requests and requests," said Marcario.

With eight stores, California has more locations in Patagonia than any other state.

There are retail stores in Ventura, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Cardiff By The Sea, and Palo Alto.

"We encourage our friends everywhere to take the additional precautions necessary to safeguard their health and that of others," said Marcario. "It is everyone's responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus."

The company said it will re-evaluate and release an update once the two-week period ends on March 27.

To order online, Patagonia said in a separate message to check for updates on March 16.

The coronavirus has sickened more than 144,000 people worldwide. More than 1,900 have tested positive in the US. USA And at least 40 have died, according to data obtained by Johns Hopkins University.

