Party Report – Chiefs 24 – 27 Hurricanes

Hurricane Players Celebrate After Beating Bosses

Full back Jordie Barrett threw a penalty kick four minutes after the full-time siren to give the Hurricanes a 27-24 victory over New Zealand conference leaders, the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

Hurricanes carried the ball through 37 phases before winning a penalty kick for a late tackle. Barrett placed the ball between the posts from 40 yards to allow the Hurricanes to overcome a 24-14 deficit in the second half and the loss of their captain T.J. Perenara with a yellow card.

Jordie Barrett celebrates after kicking the winning penalty kick

The Hurricanes also recovered from a contentious loss at home last weekend against the Blues in a game in which they were reduced to 12 men in the second half by a red card and two yellow cards.

Perenara's loss in the dumpster in the 56th minute of Friday's game in Hamilton brought chilling memories of the Blues' loss, especially as the Chiefs scored through winger Shaun Stevenson to extend their lead to 24-14 while the Hurricanes they were few. .

Asafo Aumua of Hurricanes celebrates after scoring an attempt

But the hurricanes camped in Chiefs territory for most of the last 10 minutes and struggled to return to the game.

Barrett reduced the lead to seven points with a 61-minute penalty, then replacement hooker Asafo Aumuo led through a lineout to score a try, converted by Barrett, who leveled the score after 71 minutes.

Solomon Alaimalo and Pita Gus Sowakula watch after losing to the & # 39; Canes

The hurricanes stayed on attack for the rest of the game, but for a long time, they couldn't find a crack in the Chiefs' defense. They carried the ball through those 37 phases, probing on both sides of the field and looking for an opportunity that finally came when the Chiefs pitcher Pita Gus Sowakula gave a penalty for a late tackle.