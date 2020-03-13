Pakistani authorities arrest media magnate on corruption charges | Pakistan News

Authorities in Pakistan arrested a media mogul on corruption charges on Thursday, in a decades-long case his representatives said was motivated by the desire to retaliate after the broadcast of several investigative programs.

The National Accountability Office (NAB) arrested Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, the editor-in-chief of the Jang Group which includes some of Pakistan's largest newspapers and the Geo television network, for a land transaction dating from 1986 , accusing him of scoring illegal concessions on the purchase of parcels in the eastern city of Lahore.

In a statement from the AFP news agency, Geo denied the allegations against Rehman, saying that all taxes and legal requirements related to the purchase of the property had been met.

Geo said NAB only arrested Rehman because of investigative pieces that his channels had brought to the office.

In the past 18 months, NAB "has sent our reporters, producers and editors, directly and indirectly, more than a dozen threatening notices," the statement read, adding that the office had said it would "close,quot; our channels. .. because of our reports and our NAB programs. "

Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot tolerate the voice of dissent. He has recently expressed his discontent against Jang / Geo and the Dawn newspaper. The arrest of Mir Shakeel ur Rehman is the first step. Dawn may be next. – Mazhar Abbas (@MazharAbbasGEO) March 12, 2020

"In its defense, NAB has said in writing that it is a constitutionally protected institution that cannot be criticized," the statement continued.

NAB has dismissed the Jang Group's allegations as "fabricated, fabricated, and unsubstantiated," the Dawn news website reported.

The Pakistani media has come under increasing censorship and pressure after the election of Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018.

The NAB was founded in 2000 by then-military ruler Pervez Musharraf to persecute politicians, bureaucrats and the corrupt. entrepreneurs.

Read this cause notice issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority. @shazbkhanzdaGEO NAB show Mir Shakeel ur Rehman was under pressure to stop asking questions about NAB when he refused to be illegally detained by NAB on March 12, 2020 pic.twitter.com/C1zMzA7DZb – Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) March 12, 2020

However, he was attacked after Khan was elected, and was accused by the main opposition parties of being used for political purposes.

In recent years, the space for dissent has shrunk further in Pakistan, with the government announcing an offensive on social media.

The mainstream media have denounced pressure from the authorities, which they say has resulted in widespread self-censorship.

Last year, a global watchdog criticized the government for "blatant censorship,quot; of the media after three news channels went off the air for covering an opposition press conference.

"This is an absolutely unacceptable violation of the principles of media pluralism and independence during a revelation that was clearly in the Pakistani public interest," said Daniel Bastard, head of the Reporters Without Borders Asia-Pacific bureau in a statement in last July.

"We call on the civilian government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take immediate action to ensure that the cable transmission of all three television channels is restored. The recent surge in sudden acts of media censorship is exposing nature every more dictatorial than the current regime. "