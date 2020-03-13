OnePlus 8 Pro leaked by Robert Downey Jr., release scheduled for April 15 – BGR

OnePlus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr. was photographed holding a OnePlus 8 Pro while on set for a commercial, even though the phone has yet to be announced.

Two leaks indicate that the OnePlus 8 series of phones will officially launch on April 15.

For more information on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro specs, be sure to check out the latest and most complete leak from last month.

Smartphone leaks come in all shapes and sizes, but it's not often that an A-list celebrity is the source of the leak. As you know, Robert Downey Jr. became a brand ambassador for OnePlus last year, appearing in commercials and posting photos of himself on social media with OnePlus 7 in hand. It appears that the deal he made with OnePlus is also ongoing, as a now-deleted Instagram post showed him what appears to be a OnePlus 8 Pro.

The images appeared on the Instagram profile of photographer Sam Jones (presenter of the fantastic talk show). Out of camera, which you can watch on Netflix). How 9to5Google Notes, the images appear to have been taken on the set of an advertising session, and after realizing his mistake, Jones removed them. You won't find them on Jones' profile anymore, but an RDJ fan page managed to hook and re-host them before they disappeared:

Image source: Sam Jones / RDJ fanpage

As you can see, while the triple camera array resembles that of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the sensors that were once under the camera have been moved to the left side of the array. This is incredibly close to the design we saw last October, when CashKaro and Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) teamed up to bring us renders of the unannounced device. It's not one on one, but the overall design was basically perfect.

In addition to the accidental leak of Iron Man, we may also have received confirmation of the release date. On Friday morning, prolific leaker Max J. tweeted an image featuring the silhouette of a smartphone (presumably the OnePlus 8) and a date: April 15. This aligns with previous reports of a mid-April release:

Hours later, another dripper, Ishan Agarwal, claimed on his Twitter account that "OnePlus will officially announce the release date and details of the OnePlus 8 series event on March 23, at least in India." He still believes that the launch will take place on April 14 in India, but says that April 15 could be the global launch day.

Both Ishan and Max have been helpful resources for leaks in the past, and with Robert Downey Jr. to back them up, it's clear that we'll know more about OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro sooner rather than later.