Olly Murs pays touching tribute to Caroline Flack while the late star rests

%MINIFYHTML3e43a7ff3e3d7c1fe52de438ffb7507a11% %MINIFYHTML3e43a7ff3e3d7c1fe52de438ffb7507a12%

WENN / Avalon

Along with the images of them together, the British singer writes in the caption: "Today was very difficult, but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end."

Up News Info –

Olly Murs promised Caroline Flack that "farewells are not forever," since the television presenter was buried at a private funeral on Tuesday, March 10.

The 35-year-old singer became close friends with Caroline after co-hosting "The Xtra Factor" and hosting the main show. "Factor X"in 2015. And how he paid tribute to the"Love island"Star, Olly shared a video of himself giving Caroline several kisses on the cheek while presenting the British television talent show.

%MINIFYHTML3e43a7ff3e3d7c1fe52de438ffb7507a13% %MINIFYHTML3e43a7ff3e3d7c1fe52de438ffb7507a14%

He wrote alongside: "Today was very difficult, but you know that goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean that I will miss you until we see each other again xx".

%MINIFYHTML3e43a7ff3e3d7c1fe52de438ffb7507a15% %MINIFYHTML3e43a7ff3e3d7c1fe52de438ffb7507a16%

<br />

Caroline was remembered by close friends and family at a funeral in London on Tuesday, after killing herself on February 15. Her decision to commit suicide came hours after she discovered she would face trial for an alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Burton also paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday when he posted a picture of himself giving Caroline a kiss on the head, and wrote alongside: "My little angel … I will love you forever."