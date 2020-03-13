Older residents of San Pablo senior facilities face eviction during coronavirus crisis – Up News Info San Francisco

SAINT PAUL (KPIX) – Older people are surely the most vulnerable population when it comes to the coronavirus. However, more than a dozen elderly residents of the San Pablo Brookdale senior facility are being evicted.

“This was to be my stairway to heaven. He became my runner to hell, "said Vince Dunn, a 73-year-old resident.

Older people in Brookdale are not only concerned with where they will live, but where they will die.

"I didn't expect to have to move again and die somewhere else," said Carley Angell, 82.

They are older people who live on a fixed income. Dunn is a former teacher who lives on his pension and Angell is a former nurse who lives on social security. They are being evicted because Brookdale, the nation's largest provider of seniors, did not renew their lease in San Pablo. The building owner is determined to sell, so everyone must be out by March 30.

“We have been working closely with the Department of Social Services since the late fall of 2019, when the community owner told us that they wanted to sell the building for alternative use and directed us to close the building. Despite our requests that the property continue to operate as an assisted living community, they refused; instead, they continued their mandate to close the community to return the vacant property to them, "Brookdale said in a statement to KPIX.

San Pablo residents say they are already vulnerable in this trendy real estate market. There is nowhere they can afford to go at the same price. Dunn says his rent in Brookdale was $ 1,800 / month and he has yet to find a comparable place for less than $ 3,000 per month. The global coronavirus pandemic only adds to the confusion.

"The coronavirus has us all scared," Dunn said.

“We could probably be legally kicked out onto the streets later this month. That's pretty bad, but doing it with this virus is really scary, "Angell said.

The city of San José has already imposed a moratorium on evictions during this global pandemic. Older people in Brookdale are now asking Governor Gavin Newsom to step in and extend that moratorium statewide. They are gathering signatures on a petition in the hope that the governor will intervene.

"Especially as this coronavirus continues, it would be criminal to ask us to leave," Angell said.

Brookdale says she wants to work with tenants and that options were offered, but Dunn and Angell say those options were too expensive or too far from family. At their age, they know they don't have forever and the pandemic is causing them to panic.

"It is terrible, I am anxious to be afraid and I have more than one reason to be afraid," Angell said.

