Officers reflect on Wednesday's mountain lion attack in Loveland

All of Larimer County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michelle Ross' training kicked off Wednesday when a mountain lion jumped on her.

Ross, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for a year and a half, responded to a call for a mountain lion attack at Riverview RV Park & ​​Campground in west Loveland on Wednesday. Trying to push the mountain lion away from the park, he attacked her. Instead of panicking, he fought for his life.

"The moment you think you're going to die, you're going to die," said Ross. "That is the mindset we train in. You have to work hard to live."

Ross spoke about his experience at a press conference Friday afternoon in Fort Collins, along with the other officers on the scene and a UPS driver who helped fight the mountain lion after it attacked a civilian.

The injured civilian was unable to do so because he is still receiving treatment for his injuries, Sheriff's Office spokesman David Moore said.

Alejandro Rodríguez, who has worked with UPS for 24 years, went to deliver a package to a house near Riverview RV Park on Wednesday afternoon. As usual, she stopped and talked to the man who was doing the construction of the house.

When I returned to the truck, a mountain lion jumped on the man. He took a piece of pallet out of the truck and started hitting the mountain lion. He ran away and called 911.

Later, Rodríguez said he finished the rest of his delivery route.

Moore praised Rodríguez for his quick thinking.

"You acted without hesitation for a stranger," said Moore.

Moore said the victim was incredibly grateful to Rodríguez, and does not believe she would have survived had it not been for him.

Colorado State Patrol Soldier Scott Boskovich was the first person to arrive on the scene after receiving a call about an attack by a mountain lion. Larimer County Department of Natural Resources rangers Cindy Kirby and Chris Gardner arrived moments later.

Kirby and Gardner were looking for the mountain lion when they saw him running downhill toward several people in a golf cart. Mountain lions typically avoid people and don't usually go out in the middle of the day, Kirby said.

"This is not right," said Kirby, he thought at the time.

Gardner crawled between the golf cart and the lion and yelled at him to leave. He changed direction and went down to the riverbed and into the trailer park, where he passed under the first trailer in the lot.

Ross arrived and the group headed to the trailer park to try to keep the lion away from the campers.

The mountain lion could have left the trailer park and returned to the riverbed. Instead, he jumped toward Ross.

"The only thing that came to mind was 'you need to live,'" Ross said. "That's when your training, your instincts take over and you do what you have to do."

Ross said the mountain lion tried to latch onto her, but her vest holder kept her from digging her claws. He tried to use the cat's momentum to get rid of her and away from her face and throat.

The rangers knew they couldn't shoot the cat while it was on top of Ross, so Gardner kicked him and ran away.

"I knew I had to take it off," he said.

Agents followed the mountain lion to Black Crow Lane, where they shot and killed him.

Gardner said it was necessary to shoot the mountain lion because it was a threat to people. If officers can reassure an animal or divert it to an area without people, they will. But after he attacked two people, it became necessary to kill him, he said.

Ross has several puncture wounds in the arm from the attack.

Watching the video of the attack doesn't even do justice to the power that the mountain lion had, Ross said. He is 5 feet 3 inches, and the lion was longer than he was tall.

"He could have died," said Ross. "That was literally a fight for my life."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced in a press release on Friday that the mountain lion tested positive for rabies. Both victims are being treated for rabies exposure and the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is handling the rabies exposure investigation, CPW said.

How the mountain lion contacted rabies is unknown, but it may have been bitten by a prey animal that was rabid, CPW said.

The lion was a 91-pound male in good body condition, according to a necropsy that was performed. The lion's DNA evidence was sent to a wildlife laboratory in Laramie, CPW said. The results are still pending.

Ross said being treated for rabies made her feel "like a pincushion," but said she received excellent treatment at the Rocky Mountain Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

He thanked the other officers on the scene for their swift action.

"I am very lucky to be here," he said.