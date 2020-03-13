Officers reflect on Wednesday's mountain lion attack in Loveland

By
Matilda Coleman
-
Officers reflect on Wednesday's mountain lion attack in Loveland

All of Larimer County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michelle Ross' training kicked off Wednesday when a mountain lion jumped on her.

Ross, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for a year and a half, responded to a call for a mountain lion attack at Riverview RV Park & ​​Campground in west Loveland on Wednesday. Trying to push the mountain lion away from the park, he attacked her. Instead of panicking, he fought for his life.

"The moment you think you're going to die, you're going to die," said Ross. "That is the mindset we train in. You have to work hard to live."

Ross spoke about his experience at a press conference Friday afternoon in Fort Collins, along with the other officers on the scene and a UPS driver who helped fight the mountain lion after it attacked a civilian.

The injured civilian was unable to do so because he is still receiving treatment for his injuries, Sheriff's Office spokesman David Moore said.

Alejandro Rodríguez, who has worked with UPS for 24 years, went to deliver a package to a house near Riverview RV Park on Wednesday afternoon. As usual, she stopped and talked to the man who was doing the construction of the house.

When I returned to the truck, a mountain lion jumped on the man. He took a piece of pallet out of the truck and started hitting the mountain lion. He ran away and called 911.

Later, Rodríguez said he finished the rest of his delivery route.

Moore praised Rodríguez for his quick thinking.

"You acted without hesitation for a stranger," said Moore.

Moore said the victim was incredibly grateful to Rodríguez, and does not believe she would have survived had it not been for him.

