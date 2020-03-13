Offensive tackle Rick Wagner released by lions – Up News Info Detroit

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 8: Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner # 71 during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions and Cardinals tied 27-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
Wagner played 12 games last season. He lost time at the end of the season with knee problems.
Wagner, 30, has played seven seasons in the NFL. His first four were with the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: Rick Wagner # 71 of the Detroit Lions is transported after a first half injury against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Images)
He has played in 102 NFL games, including 87 starts.
Wagner signed with the Lions as a free agent in March 2017.
2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published,