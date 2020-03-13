Offensive tackle Rick Wagner released by lions – Up News Info Detroit

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions pitched to tackle Rick Wagner.

The Lions announced the measure on Friday. Wagner played the past three seasons with the Lions, starting 40 games.

Wagner played 12 games last season. He lost time at the end of the season with knee problems.

Wagner, 30, has played seven seasons in the NFL. His first four were with the Baltimore Ravens.

He has played in 102 NFL games, including 87 starts.

Wagner signed with the Lions as a free agent in March 2017.