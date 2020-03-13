OC Rep Katie Porter Gets CDC Director to Commit to Free Coronavirus Testing – Up News Info Los Angeles

– One of the biggest problems the United States faces in the growing coronavirus pandemic is the lack of evidence, but Orange County Representative Katie Porter struggled Thursday to change that, putting pressure on the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Disease Prevention so that the tests are free.

"We are conservatively spending $ 1,331 for coronavirus testing only," Porter said.

The congresswoman used a whiteboard to list the estimated out-of-pocket costs for someone to only get a coronavirus test. These costs included a complete blood count test, a complete metabolic panel, tests for influenza A and B, and an isolated emergency room visit for high-risk patients.

With this information, she trained CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield to use the authority given by the law to cover the cost of testing for any American who needs it.

"Dr. Redfield, you don't need to do any work to get it up and running," Porter said after Redfield declined to give a direct response multiple times. "You need to engage with the American people to come get tested. You can get the payment structure up and running tomorrow. "

Redfield relented, claiming the keeper was an "excellent interrogator."

"So my answer is yes," he said.

And it was just the answer Porter wanted.

"Excellent," he said. "Everyone in America, listen to that. You are eligible to be tested for the coronavirus and have it covered regardless of insurance. "

Porter said he tried a week ago to get authorization for the payments so that people did not have to worry about the cost, but was finally able to face the director in person on Thursday.

"And I had to keep pushing for him to finally commit that yes, coronavirus testing would be covered regardless of insurance," he said.

She said that many Americans postponed medical treatment because of financial concerns, so this was a critical step in getting more people tested. He also said that this goes beyond what President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that insurance companies will waive all copays in connection with COVID-19 testing and treatment.

"Insurers agree to waive maby $ 5 or $ 10, but they disagree to waive very high amounts that maybe someone's pocket deductible before insurance goes into effect," Porter said.

And although the CDC has now agreed to free trials, she said the center still needed to commit to making the treatments that follow also free.