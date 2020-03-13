Oakland Panthers IFL Opening Game Canceled Over Fears of Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – After originally vowing to play their first Futsal League game in an empty Oakland stadium, the Oakland Panthers announced that their Saturday night game would be canceled to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The team released a statement on Friday afternoon:

Dear Oakland Panther fans:

As we have said since the beginning of the COVID-19 global crisis, the safety of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority. After continuously monitoring the situation nationwide, we have decided to cancel our opening game on March 14, against the Iowa Barnstormers.

Although we enter a period of almost unprecedented uncertainty in the history of the sport, our team, our community and our fans will emerge stronger than ever. Oakland is still Oakland. The Bay is still the Bay. The world is dealing with a crisis, and we owe it to our community to take responsible action. We as an organization must take the necessary steps to contribute to the global fight against COVID-19. We know this postponement is disappointing for many fans, players, coaches, but we will be back as soon as I am responsible. We were deeply moved by all the positive support the Panthers have received from the Oakland community, and we are steadfast in our mission to maintain professional soccer in Oakland.

Thank you for your understanding, patience, and support during this time.

The Panthers hoped to start the team's IFL opening game against the Iowa Barnstormers' visitors at Oakland Arena on Saturday night without the assistance of any fans. The game was scheduled to air on KBCW 44 / Cable 12 and air on YouTube.

Another game scheduled for Saturday in San Diego without the attendance of fans was also canceled.

The IFL said its season would be postponed after Saturday's games until further notice.

The league had postponed a game on March 12 between Duke City Gladiators and the Frisco Fighters in Texas after two games to start the 2020 season, the league's third in existence.

In a statement on the team's website, the Panthers said the March 21 game against Duke City and the March 28 game against Arizona, both at Oakland Arena, have been canceled and refunds will be issued for all three games.

Before the news of the game's cancellation, the notion that Oakland was the site of the only official professional sporting event on the West Coast was not lost on Panthers quarterback Brian Hicks.

"We are the only show in town. That is what our coach has been preaching and so on. We hope to be a benchmark in the community," said Hicks. “I know Oakland is a legendary sports city and is very proud of its sports. So with everything that happened with the Raiders coming out of the Warriors like jumping over the bridge, we hope to close that gap and be a home for Oakland and something they can buy and believe in and be a part of. "

The franchise was launched last September by great NFL player and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch and entertainment and gaming businessman Roy Choi.