Northrop Grumman demonstrates new HAMMR system – Defense Blog

United States Defense Contractor Northrop Grumman completed a successful government client demonstration of the Highly Adaptive Multi-Mission Radar System (HAMMR) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

During the successful live fire demonstration, Northrop Grumman used the HAMMR system, mounted on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) as an Integrated Air Defense and Missile Defense (IAMD) sensor to detect and track an air vehicle target not tripulated.

"This first such demonstration validated the moving concept capability for the Defense Department's IAMD company and demonstrated that this capability can be developed and dispatched to fighters well ahead of schedule," said Mike Meaney, vice president, ground sensors and Maritime, Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman's HAMMR is a short to medium-range X-band three-dimensional (3D) radar that uses proven AN / APG-83 F-16 active electronic scanning matrix (AESA) combat radar in a terrestrial direction. of movement. HAMMR provides robust multi-mission 3D performance for aerial surveillance, weapon signaling, and counter-fire target acquisition missions in a 360-degree or sector-only sights mode. HAMMR offers the unprecedented ability to provide force protection while operating on the move, significantly increasing the survivability of warriors.

Northrop Grumman solves the most difficult problems in space, aeronautics, defense, and cyberspace to meet the constantly evolving needs of our customers around the world. Our 90,000 employees define the possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.