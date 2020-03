North Texas School Closings Due to Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – School districts and universities in North Texas are closing their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak. The closings are a precaution to keep students safe as concerns about COVID-19 continue to rise.

Below is the list of districts and universities that have canceled classes in the immediate future.

Arlington ISD – Closed until March 30

Coppell ISD – Closed March 16-20

Keller ISD – Closed March 16-27

Fort Worth ISD – Closed March 16-27

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD – Closed March 16-27

Birdville ISD – Closed March 16-27

Northwest ISD – Closed March 16-27

Tarrant County College – Extended Spring Break March 15-22

Texas Christian University (TCU) – Classes canceled March 16-22. Classes will resume online starting March 23.

University of North Texas (UNT) – In-person classes canceled 16-22. Classes will resume online starting March 23.

University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) – Classes canceled March 16-22. Classes will resume online starting March 23.

Southern Methodist University (SMU) – Classes canceled March 16-22. Classes will resume online starting March 23.

Texas Woman’s University (TWU) – Classes canceled 16-22. Classes will resume online starting March 23.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD – Closed March 16-27

Royse City ISD – Closed March 16-20

Caddo Mills ISD – Closed March 16-20

Anna ISD – Closed March 16-20

Crowley ISD – Closed March 16-27

Carroll ISD – Closed March 16-27

Garland ISD – Closed March 16-20

Everman ISD – Closed March 16-27

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD – Closed March 16-27

Mansfield ISD – Closed March 16-27

McKinney ISD – Closed March 16-20

Frisco ISD – Closed March 16-20

ISD Map – Closed from March 16 to 20

Allen ISD – Closed March 16-20

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD – Closed March 16-20

Texas A & M-Commerce – In-person classes canceled. Online classes, effective immediately.

Cedar Hill ISD – Closed March 16-20

Celina ISD – Closed March 16-20

DeSoto ISD – Closed March 16-20

Duncanville ISD – Closed March 16-20

Lovejoy ISD – Closed March 16-20

Melissa ISD – Closed March 16-20

Princeton ISD – Closed March 16-20

Prosper ISD – Closed March 16-20

Rockwall ISD – Closed March 16-20

Wylie ISD – Closed March 16-20