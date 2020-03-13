North Texas mother with apparent symptoms says she has trouble getting a coronavirus test – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – Northern Texans who want to know if they have been infected with COVID-19 are encountering barriers to testing.

President Donald Trump last week said, "Anyone who wants a test can get tested."

But, the government's top infectious disease doctor told a congressional committee on Thursday that it's not that easy.

“The idea that someone easily understands it the way other countries do, we are not prepared for that. I think we should be? Yes, but we are not, "said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

A Tarrant County mother, quarantined on her doctor's recommendation, spoke to Up News Info 11 about her efforts to get tested and asked that we not share her name.

"On Monday night, my fever had increased and I was having trouble breathing the upper respiratory tract," he said.

She said that she and several co-workers became ill after coming into contact with a client who had traveled to China.

"I am at high risk because I am a cancer survivor. I also have autoimmune disorders, and I checked all the boxes for the crown," he said.

When her doctor requested that the test be done, she said the health department told her that she did not meet the criteria because she had no evidence that she had been in contact with someone else who had already tested positive.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says public laboratories target people with symptoms who have been hospitalized, have been in contact with a known case of COVID-19, or have traveled to an area where the virus is spreading. spreading.

The mother said her doctor tried to order a test from one of two private laboratories that are currently in high demand.

"The warehouse's voicemail was full, so they weren't even sure the order was shipped," he said.

He said that once the order is processed, it may take another three days for a collection kit to arrive, which will then have to be shipped with nose and throat swabs for analysis.

She and her doctor are still waiting.

"That is the frustrating part … I feel like I trust my doctor and they are trying to do everything I can," he said.